Reis & Irvy’s Frozen Yogurt Robots Are Coming to Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Launching off the overwhelming success in US markets, Reis & Irvy’s (OTC:VEND) revolutionary frozen yogurt robots, are set to disrupt the industry in Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005155/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Reis & Irvy’s was first introduced to Canada just a few months ago, and more than twenty robots have already sold, with almost no advertising. Only slightly larger than the average vending machine, and fully self functioning, Reis & Irvy’s has proven to be on the forefront of innovation and can be placed practically anywhere with instant success, making them a secure investment for franchise owners.

“Once people understand the product and its technology, they immediately realize how unique and cool it is. Having seen them in action myself, I can guarantee they will surpass people’s already high expectations,” said Brett Beninger, President of Reis & Irvy’s Canada.

See promo video: https://vimeo.com/160788415

While food service companies like McDonald’s and Domino’s have moved in the direction of automating customer ordering, Reis & Irvy’s has automated both the ordering and the preparation process, eliminating the need for staffed labour all together.

“I first heard about Reis & Irvy’s in the US and, as soon as heard the ad, I tried to find out how I could be a part of this new and exciting technology. Once I found Reis & Irvy’s in Canada I quickly committed to buy multiple robots and I plan on buying a lot more!” said Barry Ehlert an entrepreneur from Calgary.

Reis & Irvy’s is one of the highest revenue per square foot businesses in the world. Reis & Irvy’s is excited to bring this innovative and delicious product to Canadian consumers.

About Reis & Irvy’s:

Developed by Nick Yates, in San Diego, California, the Reis & Irvy’s franchise will make a major impact in the franchising world. They have sold over 1,000 franchises in the US. Reis & Irvy’s is a publicly traded company (OTC:VEND), and their stock has seen rapid growth recently. The revolutionary robotic kiosks offer frozen yogurt to customers at convenient locations while maintaining the highest quality product. Reis & Irvy’s is an example of how innovation can help both owners and customers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005155/en/

CONTACT: Media Inquiries:

Reis & Irvy’s Canada

Ramah Gagnon,

Franchise Relations Coordinator

ramah@reisandirvys.ca

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TELECOMMUNICATIONS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SPECIALTY CONSUMER

SOURCE: Reis & Irvy’s

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/22/2018 08:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005155/en