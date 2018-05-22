Taiwan’s National Palace Museum ranks 13 in TEA/AECOM 2016 Theme Index and Museum Index

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s National Palace Museum was ranked 13th in the 2017 TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index, while Louvre in Paris, France and National Museum of China in Beijing took the first and second place, respectively, according to the index released on May 16.

The 2017 TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index is the 12th annual collaboration between the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and AECOM. This annual study shows growth and evolution in the global themed entertainment industry by charting attendance numbers and trends of the world's top-attended theme parks, water parks and museums, plus analysis by AECOM researchers.

Louvre tops the worldwide museum list with attendance of 8,100,000 visitors in 2017, followed by the National Museum of China with attendance of 8,063,000.

Chinese museums dominated the Museum Index for the Asia-Pacific region, with 7 of the top 20 museums located in China.

While Taiwan has four museums in the top 20 of the region, the National Palace Museum, Taipei saw attendance slip again in 2017 to 4.4 million, attributable to a decrease of tourism from China, reportedly stemming from political tensions, according to the index analysis.

The other three Taiwanese museums that were included in the top 20 museums of the Asia-Pacific region in 2017 are the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung, the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei, and National Science & Technology Museum in Kaohsiung, with respective attendance of 3,115,000, 2,869,000, and 1,981,000, according to the index.

With regard to theme parks, the top five amusement/theme parks worldwide reported in the 2017 index are Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, U.S.; Disneyland in California, U.S.; Tokyo Disneyland, Japan; Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, and Tokyo Disneysea.