Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SW;9;79%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and warmer;106;84;Sunny and very warm;103;83;NNE;7;25%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing and warm;92;67;Sunshine, very warm;94;68;WNW;9;26%;5%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;68;56;Sunny and nice;73;64;E;11;72%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;73;56;Showers and t-storms;73;57;NE;11;64%;63%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;59;45;A shower or two;59;43;SE;8;56%;72%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;94;67;Mostly sunny;93;65;SW;7;16%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. shower or two;74;40;Cooler;52;32;NNW;20;42%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;70;48;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;SSE;7;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;84;63;Hazy sun;83;63;S;7;50%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;63;54;Heavy showers;59;53;SW;17;75%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;Mostly sunny, warm;104;75;NNE;9;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SW;4;74%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;69;SSW;6;74%;82%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SSW;5;77%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;72;61;Sun and some clouds;73;60;SW;10;72%;13%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;SW;10;28%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;79;62;Thunderstorms;81;60;E;9;66%;78%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;74;52;Sunshine, pleasant;74;55;NE;7;46%;2%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;65;50;Showers around;63;49;SE;6;76%;70%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;79;56;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;ESE;8;67%;14%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, a t-storm;78;58;Showers and t-storms;78;61;ENE;8;73%;71%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;75;56;A thunderstorm;72;58;E;7;69%;74%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;77;54;Mostly sunny;80;56;SSE;6;55%;9%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;77;59;A shower or t-storm;79;61;ENE;6;60%;66%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;60;45;Partly sunny;62;47;WNW;5;73%;6%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;86;65;A t-storm in spots;86;64;NNE;5;43%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;71;61;Morning rain;76;56;N;9;70%;76%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, hotter;113;78;Not as hot;105;77;NNE;11;18%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;66;56;Rain and drizzle;63;57;SSW;14;76%;79%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ESE;4;57%;54%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;100;84;A t-storm around;99;84;S;8;62%;47%;11

Chicago, United States;Dense fog;63;53;Pleasant and warmer;70;54;E;6;60%;3%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;88;76;Heavy thunderstorms;84;76;SSW;7;85%;86%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with some sun;68;50;Mostly sunny;72;50;NNW;6;55%;26%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;75;68;Sunny and pleasant;76;69;N;13;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;88;71;Humid with sunshine;89;71;ESE;6;58%;35%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;88;72;Spotty showers;86;73;S;9;76%;61%;4

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;113;84;Hazy and hot;111;82;E;7;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;80;51;Partly sunny;82;52;W;8;32%;16%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;87;80;Thunderstorm;83;80;SSE;8;88%;84%;7

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;92;79;Mostly cloudy;91;78;SE;7;62%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;62;47;ENE;11;71%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;76;53;Showers around;73;52;NNE;6;46%;63%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;Showers and t-storms;71;62;N;8;72%;69%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;A t-storm around;92;78;SSE;7;70%;59%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;ENE;5;55%;5%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;83;71;Showers and t-storms;83;72;SE;5;80%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Turning out cloudy;74;52;Some sun;70;49;NNW;7;52%;27%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;88;77;A morning t-storm;91;77;SE;7;77%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;91;78;Mostly sunny;93;79;SSW;5;66%;10%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;74;ENE;17;57%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;103;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;76;SSW;5;50%;49%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warm;100;68;Hazy sun and warm;101;70;N;11;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;74;63;Areas of low clouds;75;63;NE;8;76%;23%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;78;Brief a.m. showers;92;77;E;9;70%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;83;Hot with sunshine;104;87;N;10;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;WSW;6;44%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;77;49;Mostly sunny;78;51;NW;6;24%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and summerlike;109;78;Hot with hazy sun;106;80;W;6;19%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;81;66;WSW;5;75%;72%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;105;83;A t-storm in spots;102;85;SW;9;28%;46%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;74;51;Mostly sunny;79;54;S;4;44%;6%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;87;78;A shower or t-storm;87;79;E;15;68%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;72;A t-storm in spots;88;73;N;6;73%;64%;8

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorm;95;79;Some brightening;93;79;S;10;68%;44%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;S;4;81%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;29;Partly sunny, mild;60;29;E;7;37%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SW;7;77%;72%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;70;62;Partly sunny;70;61;S;8;76%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;69;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;60;NNW;6;64%;73%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;70;49;Lots of sun, nice;71;56;NE;13;61%;47%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;69;58;Clouds, then sun;69;58;SSW;6;66%;11%;8

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;86;72;Decreasing clouds;86;71;S;6;70%;8%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;78;60;Periods of sunshine;81;60;WSW;5;44%;42%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;87;81;A morning t-storm;88;80;WNW;12;74%;92%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;84;73;Morning showers;83;73;ENE;4;84%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;ESE;7;54%;59%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;62;54;A morning shower;61;52;WSW;9;75%;51%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;79;54;A t-storm in spots;82;55;NNE;5;34%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;81;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;ESE;10;78%;72%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;64;49;A shower or t-storm;72;48;NW;7;74%;82%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A t-storm around;86;78;SSW;13;71%;76%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;58;46;Partly sunny;60;46;WNW;7;58%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;64;55;Spotty showers;71;50;NNW;4;55%;61%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;66;56;Periods of sun;75;57;WNW;7;58%;42%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;81;Hazy sun;95;81;WSW;9;64%;15%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;68;58;A t-storm in spots;72;58;ENE;8;73%;73%;9

New York, United States;Rain, not as warm;67;58;Partly sunny, warmer;79;62;NW;9;59%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and clouds, hot;95;67;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;W;9;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;61;41;Afternoon showers;54;34;N;8;63%;87%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;Rain;68;60;WNW;7;78%;87%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;74;48;Mostly sunny;78;45;S;6;43%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;66;50;A shower in the p.m.;75;43;NNW;12;47%;55%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;86;80;A morning shower;85;79;E;10;74%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NW;5;80%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;Showers around;84;76;ENE;7;78%;83%;5

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;78;54;Showers and t-storms;76;58;NNE;5;74%;82%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;82;59;Warm with sunshine;81;60;ENE;8;33%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;S;5;72%;56%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, not as hot;88;76;A t-storm around;90;74;ESE;11;76%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;74;An afternoon shower;93;74;ESE;5;48%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;76;56;Showers and t-storms;74;58;ENE;6;73%;83%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this afternoon;71;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;SE;9;49%;1%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;53;A little p.m. rain;66;50;SW;5;74%;81%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;75;58;Partly sunny;69;58;SW;8;71%;44%;5

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;85;75;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;SSE;10;65%;35%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;48;43;Inc. clouds;47;39;S;15;60%;44%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;NNW;5;57%;29%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;78;64;Partial sunshine;78;67;E;6;71%;58%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;103;79;ENE;5;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;75;59;Some hazy sun;74;58;NW;5;71%;35%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;79;55;Decreasing clouds;69;50;WNW;8;53%;44%;3

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;62;55;Clouds breaking;61;54;WSW;11;71%;8%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;63;Showers and t-storms;77;64;SSW;4;80%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;75;A shower in places;83;76;ESE;12;73%;59%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A t-storm in spots;74;65;SW;4;100%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;82;53;Mostly sunny;82;54;NE;11;16%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;74;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;E;3;32%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;84;72;A p.m. shower or two;83;72;N;6;77%;70%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;78;52;Showers and t-storms;77;57;N;4;59%;76%;8

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, nice;75;54;Some sun, pleasant;77;53;SE;5;63%;42%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;75;58;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;SW;6;56%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;77;64;Nice with some sun;77;64;SSE;7;43%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;90;77;A morning t-storm;88;77;SSW;7;81%;81%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;A shower or t-storm;75;56;S;8;65%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;75;A stray shower;86;73;E;11;69%;73%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;73;51;Mostly sunny;71;45;NNE;9;41%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;NNW;8;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun;91;78;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;10;65%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;76;52;Sun and some clouds;68;52;WNW;9;59%;66%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;81;64;Sunshine and nice;86;56;NNW;11;30%;11%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;82;58;Partly sunny, warm;85;57;NE;9;34%;8%;10

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;82;63;Cloudy;76;65;E;8;40%;39%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;103;75;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;71;SW;8;46%;3%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower or t-storm;85;64;Thunderstorms;80;63;E;4;71%;78%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;Becoming rainy;68;62;N;8;73%;95%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;60;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;51;NNW;8;57%;2%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and humid;81;66;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;ENE;8;73%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;73;58;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;SSW;8;56%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;61;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;45;SSW;17;27%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;74;56;Sunny;76;56;E;4;47%;8%;8

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;78;56;Showers and t-storms;79;58;E;5;59%;69%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;75;ENE;5;58%;79%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;66;50;Some sun, a t-storm;70;49;NNW;7;67%;81%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;75;54;Clouds and sun;78;56;NE;6;51%;8%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;59;51;Spotty showers;57;48;S;11;62%;86%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;A t-storm around;95;78;SW;5;65%;74%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;Nice with some sun;76;55;NE;5;47%;29%;11

