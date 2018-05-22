A Beer that Beat the Odds – Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--With steady growth of the craft and import segment of the beer market in the United States, Great Western looks to meet the increasing demand by expanding into the US with their premium product, Original 16.

There has been a rising interest in premium and craft beer Western Canadian imports – and Original 16 fits the bill.

“We are thrilled to be introducing Original 16 to our US neighbours and to share our premium beer made with the finest, 100% Canadian Prairie ingredients,” said Michael Brennan, President & CEO of Great Western Brewing Company.

Phase 1 of Original 16’s launch will focus on the southwestern United States. The expansion will feature four Original 16 varietals: Canadian Blonde Ale, Canadian Copper Ale, Canadian-Style Radler, and Prairie White.

Original 16’s import partner, No Limit Brands & Import Services, has developed great relationships with key distributors and customers in the US. These relationships pave the way for a warm welcome from the US market and a successful launch.

About Original 16:

Great Western Brewing Company is a true Saskatchewan success story. Over 25 years ago, after being told their Canadian prairie brewing plant was to be closed, 16 bold and determined employees stood up and pooled their resources. They founded the Great Western Brewing Company. This “Original 16” risked it all, for beer.

In an industry of Goliaths, they were David. Competing against more experience and more resources, they brewed on. Original 16 has now become a part of the Canadian character.

Beer drinkers connect with the compelling underdog story that created this premium Prairie beer.

Original 16 uses only the finest ingredients to brew beer – starting with 100% Saskatchewan barley. The smoothness and full-bodied flavour come from a double-aging process – you simply cannot rush great beer.

This summer, try the beer that beat the odds. You’re going to love it.

