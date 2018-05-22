Campus First Increases Its Florida Presence Through the Acquisition of Campus Club North and South Student Housing Properties in Tampa, FL

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Campus First Student Living, a division of CF Real Estate Services LLC, announces the acquisition of Campus Club North and South, a 612-bed purpose built student apartment community. The property is located less than 1 mile from the University of South Florida (“USF”), situated in a premier district of Tampa, FL. Campus First announced a name change for the property and it will now be known as University LinQ North and South.

“The addition of University LinQ to our Campus First portfolio establishes our entry into the Tampa student housing market, where USF has experienced substantial enrollment growth. While we will continue to build upon our portfolio here, we are seeing similar demand drivers in select Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets across the Eastern Seaboard and throughout Florida and Texas,” states CF Real Estate Services CEO, Brett Finkelstein.

University LinQ is a purpose built, student housing property that offers 3-Bedroom/3-Bath and 4-Bedroom/4 Bath apartments. University LinQ was constructed in 2005. This well-located, off campus student housing asset has a total of 156 units with 612 beds. University LinQ has an amenity package that includes 2 clubhouses that feature fitness centers, study lounges, game rooms, and tanning. Outdoor amenities include 2 pools and carports.

The community will undergo renovations which will include additional state-of-the-art fitness equipment, an extended fitness center, the addition of private study areas, a completely renovated leasing office and clubhouse, a dog park, outdoor kitchen, renovated breezeways, and enhanced curb appeal with new exterior painting and landscaping improvements. Future unit enhancements are being planned and will be released next year.

Campus First is a boutique style acquisition/development and property management firm that focuses on student housing. Campus First is a division of parent company, CF Real Estate Services, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Campus First currently owns or manages more than 6,000 student beds, while CF Real Estate Services currently owns or manages 25,000 market rate units throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Central, and Midwest regions of the United States.

“Campus First has an advantage in this property sector; our cost basis, paired with our knowledge and ability to scale in the market, will allow us to provide quality renovations and improvements while still remaining competitive amongst other providers,” stated Christopher Feeley, President of Campus First.

