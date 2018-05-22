Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 22, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;14;79%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and warmer;41;29;Sunny and very warm;40;28;NNE;11;25%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing and warm;33;19;Sunshine, very warm;34;20;WNW;14;26%;5%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;20;14;Sunny and nice;23;18;E;17;72%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;23;14;NE;18;64%;63%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;15;7;A shower or two;15;6;SE;13;56%;72%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Mostly sunny;34;18;SW;10;16%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. shower or two;23;5;Cooler;11;0;NNW;33;42%;3%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;SSE;11;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;29;17;Hazy sun;28;17;S;10;50%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;17;12;Heavy showers;15;11;SW;28;75%;89%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;39;24;Mostly sunny, warm;40;24;NNE;15;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;7;74%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;SSW;9;74%;82%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;9;77%;82%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;22;16;Sun and some clouds;23;16;SW;16;72%;13%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;SW;16;28%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;Thunderstorms;27;16;E;14;66%;78%;8

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;11;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;NE;12;46%;2%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;18;10;Showers around;17;9;SE;10;76%;70%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;ESE;12;67%;14%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, a t-storm;25;14;Showers and t-storms;25;16;ENE;13;73%;71%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;24;13;A thunderstorm;22;14;E;11;69%;74%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny;27;14;SSE;10;55%;9%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;25;15;A shower or t-storm;26;16;ENE;10;60%;66%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;16;7;Partly sunny;17;9;WNW;8;73%;6%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;NNE;8;43%;72%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Morning rain;24;13;N;14;70%;76%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, hotter;45;26;Not as hot;41;25;NNE;17;18%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Rain and drizzle;17;14;SSW;22;76%;79%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;20;ESE;7;57%;54%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;38;29;A t-storm around;37;29;S;13;62%;47%;11

Chicago, United States;Dense fog;17;11;Pleasant and warmer;21;12;E;10;60%;3%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;31;25;Heavy thunderstorms;29;25;SSW;11;85%;86%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with some sun;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;10;NNW;10;55%;26%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;20;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;N;21;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;31;21;Humid with sunshine;32;22;ESE;10;58%;35%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower;31;22;Spotty showers;30;23;S;14;76%;61%;4

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;45;29;Hazy and hot;44;28;E;11;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;26;11;Partly sunny;28;11;W;13;32%;16%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;31;27;Thunderstorm;28;27;SSE;12;88%;84%;7

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;33;26;Mostly cloudy;33;26;SE;12;62%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;17;8;ENE;17;71%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;24;12;Showers around;23;11;NNE;10;46%;63%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Showers and t-storms;22;16;N;13;72%;69%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;11;70%;59%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;ENE;8;55%;5%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;SE;8;80%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Turning out cloudy;23;11;Some sun;21;9;NNW;12;52%;27%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;31;25;A morning t-storm;33;25;SE;11;77%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;SSW;8;66%;10%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;28;57%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;39;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;SSW;8;50%;49%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warm;38;20;Hazy sun and warm;38;21;N;18;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;23;17;Areas of low clouds;24;17;NE;13;76%;23%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;Brief a.m. showers;33;25;E;14;70%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;38;28;Hot with sunshine;40;30;N;16;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;WSW;9;44%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny;26;10;NW;9;24%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and summerlike;43;26;Hot with hazy sun;41;26;W;10;19%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;WSW;8;75%;72%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;40;28;A t-storm in spots;39;30;SW;14;28%;46%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;23;11;Mostly sunny;26;12;S;7;44%;6%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;E;24;68%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;9;73%;64%;8

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorm;35;26;Some brightening;34;26;S;17;68%;44%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;S;7;81%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;E;11;37%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;11;77%;72%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;21;17;Partly sunny;21;16;S;14;76%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;20;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;16;NNW;10;64%;73%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;21;9;Lots of sun, nice;22;13;NE;21;61%;47%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;20;14;Clouds, then sun;21;14;SSW;9;66%;11%;8

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;Decreasing clouds;30;22;S;10;70%;8%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Periods of sunshine;27;15;WSW;7;44%;42%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;30;27;A morning t-storm;31;27;WNW;19;74%;92%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;Morning showers;29;23;ENE;6;84%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;ESE;12;54%;59%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;17;12;A morning shower;16;11;WSW;14;75%;51%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;12;A t-storm in spots;28;13;NNE;9;34%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;ESE;16;78%;72%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;18;9;A shower or t-storm;22;9;NW;11;74%;82%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SSW;21;71%;76%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;14;8;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;11;58%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;Spotty showers;22;10;NNW;7;55%;61%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;19;13;Periods of sun;24;14;WNW;12;58%;42%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;27;Hazy sun;35;27;WSW;14;64%;15%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;20;15;A t-storm in spots;22;14;ENE;13;73%;73%;9

New York, United States;Rain, not as warm;20;14;Partly sunny, warmer;26;17;NW;15;59%;1%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and clouds, hot;35;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;W;14;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;16;5;Afternoon showers;12;1;N;12;63%;87%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Rain;20;16;WNW;12;78%;87%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;23;9;Mostly sunny;25;7;S;9;43%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;19;10;A shower in the p.m.;24;6;NNW;19;47%;55%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;16;74%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;9;80%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Showers around;29;24;ENE;11;78%;83%;5

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;25;12;Showers and t-storms;24;15;NNE;9;74%;82%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Warm with sunshine;27;16;ENE;14;33%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;8;72%;56%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, not as hot;31;24;A t-storm around;32;23;ESE;18;76%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;ESE;8;48%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Showers and t-storms;23;15;ENE;10;73%;83%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this afternoon;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SE;14;49%;1%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;12;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SW;8;74%;81%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;21;14;SW;13;71%;44%;5

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;SSE;16;65%;35%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;9;6;Inc. clouds;9;4;S;25;60%;44%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;20;12;NNW;8;57%;29%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;18;Partial sunshine;26;19;E;10;71%;58%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;ENE;8;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;24;15;Some hazy sun;24;15;NW;9;71%;35%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;26;13;Decreasing clouds;21;10;WNW;13;53%;44%;3

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;17;13;Clouds breaking;16;12;WSW;18;71%;8%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSW;7;80%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;19;73%;59%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;18;A t-storm in spots;23;18;SW;6;100%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;28;12;Mostly sunny;28;12;NE;18;16%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;E;5;32%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;29;22;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;N;10;77%;70%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;11;Showers and t-storms;25;14;N;7;59%;76%;8

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, nice;24;12;Some sun, pleasant;25;12;SE;8;63%;42%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;SW;10;56%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Showers around;25;18;Nice with some sun;25;18;SSE;11;43%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;32;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;SSW;11;81%;81%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A shower or t-storm;24;13;S;13;65%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;30;23;E;18;69%;73%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;23;10;Mostly sunny;22;7;NNE;15;41%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;NNW;13;54%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;16;65%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;24;11;Sun and some clouds;20;11;WNW;15;59%;66%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;27;18;Sunshine and nice;30;13;NNW;18;30%;11%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;NE;14;34%;8%;10

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;28;17;Cloudy;25;18;E;12;40%;39%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;40;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;30;22;SW;13;46%;3%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower or t-storm;29;18;Thunderstorms;27;17;E;7;71%;78%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Becoming rainy;20;16;N;13;73%;95%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;10;NNW;14;57%;2%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and humid;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;ENE;13;73%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SSW;13;56%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;16;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;7;SSW;28;27%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;23;13;Sunny;24;13;E;7;47%;8%;8

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Showers and t-storms;26;14;E;8;59%;69%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;24;ENE;8;58%;79%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;19;10;Some sun, a t-storm;21;9;NNW;12;67%;81%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;Clouds and sun;25;13;NE;10;51%;8%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;15;10;Spotty showers;14;9;S;18;62%;86%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;8;65%;74%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;Nice with some sun;25;13;NE;7;47%;29%;11

