ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase, on the Importance of Data Protection

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase emphasizes the importance of data protection, days before the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be enforced. The serial entrepreneur believes all companies collecting and processing customers’ information have a great responsibility to safeguarding sensitive data.

Tanase says: “At ZeroBounce, we created a system that not only provides accurate email validation results, but also safeguards sensitive data at any cost. From the moment they hand us their information, our customers invest us with their trust. In turn, we have invested tremendous resources in data security methodologies and will continue to do so. It is every company’s responsibility to ensure the safety of its clients’ private information. ZeroBounce has always been committed to this goal.”

Liviu Tanase is a serial entrepreneur and telecommunication executive with over 14 years of experience in the creation, growth, and sale of novel technologies. The CEO of ZeroBounce has founded five companies and holds a master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Business Administration.

Email verification service ZeroBounce constantly upgrades its security practices, to maintain a safe environment during and after customers’ online acquisition process. The company uses a fully encrypted system to protect sensitive information from cyberattacks and breaches.

In its continued commitment to data protection, ZeroBounce, the global leader in email verification, is compliant with the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law set to go into effect on May 25, 2018. As a data processor, ZeroBounce is also registered with the EU-US Privacy Shield Program.

Created by a team of top-notch professionals, ZeroBounce is the premier email validation service dedicated to e-mail bounce detection, email abuse and spam trap detection, email data append and advanced security. Marketers using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98% accuracy rate and preserve their online reputation intact. Featured in Entrepreneur, BuzzFeed and Inc. magazine, ZeroBounce is widely considered “the best email validation system available.”

