Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir water levels down by 50%

Reservoir levels may be low but flood season is just around the corner 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/22 20:28

Shihmen Reservoir (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Measurements taken today, May 22, show that the water in the Shihmen Reservoir, Taiwan's third largest reservoir, has decreased by 50 percent. 

The drop is no reason to panic because there is still around 97 million tons of water inside of the reservoir, said the Water Resources Agency Ministry (北區水資源局). However since Taiwan experienced a short overall rainy season this year, exercising awareness and caution with water is encouraged.


(CNA image) 

In fact the water storage rate surpassed 50% and it actually at 49.8% full. The water level is around 230.46 meters (750 feet), reported CNA. 

While the numbers may seem frightening, the Ministry reminds citizens that flood season is just beginning.

 
