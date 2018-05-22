3 found dead in suburban Chicago home; autopsies planned

WINFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found dead in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found Monday in Winfield after a concerned citizen spotted unconscious people through a window and called 911. Details about how they died haven't been released, but police have said there doesn't appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Winfield police Chief David Schar says officers who forced their way into the home found two bodies together and the third in a different room.

Neighbors say a couple and their adult son lived in the home, but identities of the dead haven't been released. Schar says police were waiting for the DuPage County coroner's office to complete its work before describing it as more than a "death investigation."

Autopsies are planned for Tuesday.