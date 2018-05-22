Global Sodium Acetate Market - High Demand from APAC| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Growing demand for sodium acetate from APAC is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022.

The sodium acetate market is witnessing high demand from APAC due to demand from end-user industries such as leather and textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. The rapid industrialization in this region is propelling the demand for sodium acetate across countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Factors such as favorable export-import policies, increasing FDI, and fewer regulations offer a conducive market for manufacturing in the region.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing prominence in medical and pharmaceutical sectors as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global sodium acetate market:

Growing prominence in medical and pharmaceutical sectors

Sodium acetate is gaining popularity in molecular biology applications. It is used for the purification and precipitation of nucleic acids, protein crystallization, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), and staining of gels in protein gel electrophoresis. It is also commonly added to DNA reactions to facilitate ethanol precipitation of the DNA.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The use of sodium acetate has replaced sodium bicarbonate as a buffer in the correction of severe acidemia associated with metabolic acidosis. The increasing R&D on the potential applications of sodium acetate in pharmaceuticals is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by product (SAT and SAA), by end-user (leather and textile, medical and pharmaceutical, food, and others), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The leather and textile end-user segment accounted for more than 36% of the market in 2017, followed by the medical and pharmaceutical segment. The medical and pharmaceutical segment is the only segment which is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global sodium acetate market was led by APAC which accounted for over 57% share followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the Americas and EMEA will see a corresponding decline in their market shares by 2022.

