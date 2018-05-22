Indian archbishop urges Catholics to pray for democracy

NEW DELHI (AP) — The archbishop of New Delhi has waded into Indian politics, urging Catholics to pray for democracy and marginalized people.

Archbishop Anil Couto wrote in a May 8 letter sent to all the city's churches that India is seeing "a turbulent political atmosphere" that threatens democracy. He included a prayer to be read during Masses that asked "May the ethos of true democracy envelope our elections with dignity."

NDTV television reported that Home Minister Rajnath said he had not seen the letter, but that "India is one of those countries where minorities are safe."

Christians make up just 2 percent of India's population, which is overwhelmingly Hindu.

Attacks on minorities have risen since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came to power in 2014.