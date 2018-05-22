U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--LHC Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “LHC Group”) (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that Bruce D. Greenstein, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Chief Technology Officer, will leave Washington and return to Louisiana to lead innovation at LHC Group as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer in June of this year. Greenstein brings an extensive healthcare industry background in both government and the private sector, including having served as President-West for New York-based Quartet Health, CEO of Blend Health Insights, and as Managing Director of Worldwide Health for Microsoft. Greenstein was also a cabinet member in Louisiana, serving as Secretary of the Department of Health and Hospitals.

“Bruce is internationally recognized as a respected leader and innovator in the healthcare industry – a combination which makes him a perfect addition to our management team today as LHC Group continues leading the way in a growth industry,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “He will lead our enhanced emphasis on innovation and technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services. Bruce will also play a key role in the development of value-based models for our core business and additional business lines, as well as new arrangements with our managed care partners.”

Last month, LHC Group completed its merger with Almost Family, Inc. – creating one of the largest in-home healthcare providers in the country with an expanded geographic service territory of 37 states covering over 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and over. It is the only national home health, hospice, and personal care services provider with a long track record of successfully partnering with hospitals and health systems. LHC Group is known as a high quality provider with a depth of talent, industry relationships, and a reputation for driving savings for payors and improving patient outcomes and experiences.

In today’s changing healthcare landscape, having Greenstein join LHC Group will help the company develop new capabilities for leading home health into value-based arrangements and exploring alternative delivery models for healthcare in the home. With several newly acquired Medicaid providers, LHC Group is also well-positioned, due to its size and sophistication, to innovate in providing home care for state and Medicaid-managed care plans beyond the traditional fee-for-service standard. Greenstein’s expertise and experience in technology will also help the company advance its remote monitoring, telehealth, and care management capabilities.

LHC Group expects to continue the strong momentum generated from over $114 million of acquired revenue in 2017 by pursuing a strong pipeline of new partnerships that provide a full continuum of in-home healthcare services. The company will also pursue additional acquisition and de novo activities to co-locate home health, hospice, and personal care services, as well as continue driving organic growth based upon its industry-leading CMS Star ratings for quality and patient satisfaction.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, personal care services, and facility-based services from more than 780 locations in communities in 37 states. LHC Group is the largest in-home healthcare services partner for hospitals and health systems in the United States, consisting of more than 330 joint venture locations with leading hospitals and health systems around the country.

