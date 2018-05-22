Microland Extends Partnership with Ealing Council

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Microland, a Digital Accelerator, today announced that Ealing Council has chosen to extend and expand its partnership with Microland to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005709/en/

Edward Axe - Director ICT, IDM & CIO, Ealing Council (Left) with Pradeep Kar - Founder & CMD, Microland (Right), after signing the partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

This partnership signifies an expansion in Microland’s scope of services being offered to the Council, reinforcing its credentials in the UK public sector. The scope of the contract includes some of IT services, data centre migration to Hybrid cloud and support to various Digital Transformation programs.

“As part of our Future Ealing Transformation Programme, the Council is committed to looking for new and innovative solutions that place our residents at the core of everything we do, while ensuring robust, sustainable and viable council actions. We have ambitious plans for the Council’s digital future and our relationship with Microland in the past year ensures they not only understand our intricate IT ecosystem, but also have proven capabilities to deliver agile and responsive environments,” said Ian O’Donnell, Ealing’s executive director of corporate resources.

“We are truly excited to collaborate with the Ealing Council and support them on their accelerated digital transformation programs. This is a significant milestone in the Digital Ealing journey and we are delighted to be a strategic partner in their initiatives. Microland has been able to strengthen its position in the UK market through several strategic investments, including the opening of a state of the art Digital hub in Birmingham – which shall soon be ISO 27001 and CES+ certified,” said Nagaraj Kini, Head – Public Sector. “Microland also reinforced its commitment to the UK public sector through the G-Cloud 9 accreditation in 2017. As a Digital Accelerator, Microland is committed to providing enhanced user experience to the Council and drive high value outcomes,” added Kini.

About Microland:

Microland accelerates the digital transformation journey for global enterprises enabling them to deliver high-value business outcomes to their clients. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland has more than 3,800 professionals across its offices in Australia, Europe, India, Middle East and North America. Microland enables global enterprises to become more agile and innovative by integration of emerging technologies and the application of automation, analytics and predictive intelligence to their business processes.

For more info: http://www.microland.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005709/en/

CONTACT: Microland

Arun KR

ArunRK@microland.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA MIDDLE EAST IRELAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Microland

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/22/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 05/22/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005709/en