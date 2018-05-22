Anonymous donor gives $10,000 to pay down school lunch debts

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — An anonymous donor has paid off more than half of a Maine school district's student lunch debts.

Westbrook Superintendent Peter Lancia said he received a check from the anonymous donor Monday for $10,000, which would erase more than half of the $17,000 owed by families in the district for student lunches. Lancia tells the Portland Press Herald that the donor does not want to be identified and wanted to help families with unpaid accounts.

Lancia says he is not sure how the district will allocate the donation between accounts, but notes it will relieve a significant part of the overall debt.

Lunch at local elementary or middle schools costs approximately $2.30. The $10,000 is equivalent to more than 4,300 meals at that level.

