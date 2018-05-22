  1. Home
Taiwan's 10 best-selling smartphones in April 

iPhone 8 Plus tops the list of the best-selling smartphones in a row

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/22 18:31

iPhone 8 (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A list of the ten best-selling smartphones in April has recently been released, with Apple Inc.'s iPhone 8 Plus remaining on the top. The best-selling Android phone in April was Chinese smartphone brand OPPO's newest entry-level phone A73.

According to the list made by ePrice.com, the best-selling phone in April was  iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, followed by iPhone 8 GB (No. 2), and OPPO A73 (No. 3).

Four out of the ten on the list are priced under NT$10,000 (US$335), including OPPO A73 (NT$6,500), Samsung J7 Pro (NT$6,500), Samsung J7 Prime (NT$5,500), and ASUS ZenFone Live (NT$2,499). 

Both iPhone X 64GB and iPhone X 256 GB are the only two phones priced over NT$30,000 (US$1,003) on the top ten list. 

And here are the 11 to 20 top-selling phones in April:

  • No. 11  Samsung S9+ 128GB
  • No. 12  Samsung A8+
  • No. 13  Xiaomi Redmi 5 32GB
  • No. 14  ASUS ZenFone Max Plus
  • No. 15  Samsung J7+
  • No. 16  OPPO R11s Plus
  • No. 17  ASUS ZenFone 5
  • No. 18  Samsung J2 Pro
  • No. 19  iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
  • No. 20  HTC Desire 10 Pro  
