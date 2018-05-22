Taiwan's 10 best-selling smartphones in April 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A list of the ten best-selling smartphones in April has recently been released, with Apple Inc.'s iPhone 8 Plus remaining on the top. The best-selling Android phone in April was Chinese smartphone brand OPPO's newest entry-level phone A73.
According to the list made by ePrice.com, the best-selling phone in April was iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, followed by iPhone 8 GB (No. 2), and OPPO A73 (No. 3).
- No. 4 iPhone X
- No. 5 Samsung J7 Pro
- No. 6 OPPO R11s
- No. 7 iPhone 8 Plus 256 GB
- No. 8 Samsung J7 Prime
- No. 9 ASUS ZenFone Live
- No. 10 iPhone X 256 GB
Four out of the ten on the list are priced under NT$10,000 (US$335), including OPPO A73 (NT$6,500), Samsung J7 Pro (NT$6,500), Samsung J7 Prime (NT$5,500), and ASUS ZenFone Live (NT$2,499).
Both iPhone X 64GB and iPhone X 256 GB are the only two phones priced over NT$30,000 (US$1,003) on the top ten list.
And here are the 11 to 20 top-selling phones in April:
- No. 11 Samsung S9+ 128GB
- No. 12 Samsung A8+
- No. 13 Xiaomi Redmi 5 32GB
- No. 14 ASUS ZenFone Max Plus
- No. 15 Samsung J7+
- No. 16 OPPO R11s Plus
- No. 17 ASUS ZenFone 5
- No. 18 Samsung J2 Pro
- No. 19 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB
- No. 20 HTC Desire 10 Pro