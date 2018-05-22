Taiwan's 10 best-selling smartphones in April 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A list of the ten best-selling smartphones in April has recently been released, with Apple Inc.'s iPhone 8 Plus remaining on the top. The best-selling Android phone in April was Chinese smartphone brand OPPO's newest entry-level phone A73.

According to the list made by ePrice.com, the best-selling phone in April was iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, followed by iPhone 8 GB (No. 2), and OPPO A73 (No. 3).

Four out of the ten on the list are priced under NT$10,000 (US$335), including OPPO A73 (NT$6,500), Samsung J7 Pro (NT$6,500), Samsung J7 Prime (NT$5,500), and ASUS ZenFone Live (NT$2,499).

Both iPhone X 64GB and iPhone X 256 GB are the only two phones priced over NT$30,000 (US$1,003) on the top ten list.

And here are the 11 to 20 top-selling phones in April: