OmniGuide Surgical Announces Commercial Launch of C-LAS Line of Sight CO2 Laser System

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., the parent company of OmniGuide Surgical, announced today the full commercial release of the C-LAS Line of Sight CO 2 Laser System. The C-LAS Laser System is the latest addition to OmniGuide’s trusted laser portfolio, offering the same CO 2 tissue sparing properties as its Intelliguide Fiber Enabled Laser System, but differing in the manner in which the laser energy is delivered. When paired with OmniGuide’s suite of laser accessories, C-LAS allows clinicians to benefit their patients by delivering CO 2 energy in a controlled, reproducible method that is packaged in a simple, cost-effective solution for both hospitals and clinics alike.

OmniGuide has been an established leader in the laser surgery field for the past 18 years, having pioneered the ability to deliver CO 2 laser energy via its unique flexible fiber portfolio. Dissimilar to disposable flexible fibers, C-LAS is a Line of Sight laser which relies on an articulating arm to deliver CO 2 laser energy. The addition of the C-LAS Laser System effectively widens the array of surgical lasers OmniGuide offers for minimally invasive surgical procedures, thus providing patients with more available treatment options with the precision of CO 2 laser energy.

The C-LAS Laser System offers precise laser delivery via a 7-joint spring balanced articulating arm. C-LAS is a versatile system that allows clinicians to customize the treatment of their patients by having multiple lasing modes including continuous, single, repeat and SuperPulse options. Furthermore, C-LAS is compatible with several incisional handpieces as well as a micromanipulator which ensures controlled laser delivery in a manner directed by the clinician. C-LAS includes an exceptionally bright 16mW Helium-Neon aiming beam which provides optimal visualization and tissue targeting.

“We remain dedicated to offering clinicians a complete portfolio of patient safety-centric CO 2 laser energy solutions to benefit their patients’ surgical needs. The C-LAS CO 2 Laser System not only complements our flexible fiber based systems, but also provides the hospital with a precise and versatile option for surgical situations requiring a line of sight laser,” said OmniGuide Holdings, Inc.’s CEO John T. Buhler.

About OmniGuide, Inc.

OmniGuide, Inc. is a patient safety-focused medical technology innovator, providing a portfolio of advanced energy surgical tools to benefit clinicians and their patients alike. The company’s technologies deliver energy in a precise and electrically silent manner, resulting in the preservation of healthy tissue.

OmniGuide Surgical, a leader in flexible fiber CO 2 laser technology, offers a range of products designed to enhance surgical accuracy, access and control for minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopy and robotic-assisted surgery.

Domain Surgical, by OmniGuide, Inc., provides a patented ferromagnetic technology designed to provide safety and predictability in select surgical procedures that require cutting, coagulating and sealing of tissue.

