China wants Australian 'concrete actions' to improve ties

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling for "concrete actions" from Australia to improve relations following tensions over Beijing's anger with political moves by Canberra.

The terse remarks by Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Tuesday followed a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop that produced markedly different responses from the sides.

Lu quoted Wang as telling Bishop that Australia needed to "take off tinted glasses (and) see China's development from a positive perspective" if it really wanted to get ties back on track.

Bishop for her part described the meeting, held in Argentina, as "very warm and candid and constructive."

China is Australia's most important trading partner but diplomatic ties have suffered over a range of issues, including proposed legislation to ban foreign interference in Australian politics.