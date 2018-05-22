Now, officially Cool! Price f(x) named “Gartner® Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce”

PFAFFENHOFEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Price f(x), a leader in Price Optimization & Management SaaS, has been named a “Cool Vendor in Digital Commerce” in the 2018 report by Gartner ®, Inc. 1

Price f(x) is the pioneer of native Price Optimization & Management SaaS (“PO&M SaaS”) offering uniquely flexible, functionally broad and fast to implement solutions. In the report, Gartner ® highlights Price f(x) as a true disruptor in this software segment through uncompromised customer-centric approach best reflected in the commercial offering of Pricing-as-a-Service (“PraaS™”). “We are devoted to simplicity, relevance and agility, but most importantly to commercial fairness. Our solution is designed, both technically and commercially, to quickly provide value to companies of any size, in any industry, in B2B, B2C as well as B2B2C. And offering all of that entirely free of implementation costs in our PraaS™ offering – truly is cool,” said Marcin Cichon, CEO of Price f(x).

According to Gartner ®, “(…) the PraaS™ model, combined with contract terms as short as three months, shifts much of the project risk to the vendor and requires no capital expenditure by the customer. The total cost of a Price f(x) project can be less than one-quarter of that of its more established competitors. Gartner ® clients report that this zero-capital-expenditure, low-risk offering is compelling, and have been pleased with project outcomes.” 1.

“We are very happy that our unique commercial approach, focusing on the total elimination of customer risks related to adoption of our technology, and its full market impact has been recognized by Gartner ®,” said Billy Graham, VP Ecosystem at Price f(x).

Since its market entry in late 2012, Price f(x) has been the fastest growing software company in the PO&M SaaS market. In 2017, Price f(x) introduced the “PFX Platform” and its front-end integration to the world’s leading CRM applications – Salesforce ®, SAP Hybris C4C ® and Microsoft Dynamics ®. The decision to not just offer limited functionality Pricing Apps on top of those CRM solutions but to seamlessly mashup into them with powerful price optimization, promotion and rebate management as well as transactional pricing functionality, marks a new dimension in the Digital Commerce.

“Being named a Gartner ® Cool Vendor means for us an undeniable market validation of our attractive commercial approach,” said Patrick Adams, SVP Commercial Excellence at Price f(x). “Our unprecedented model truly works both ways, providing our customers with unmatched value and acceleration in market adoption, while allowing us to scale up quickly to achieve profitable growth.”

One of Price f(x)’s many marquee customers Sonoco and valued partner Big Data Pricing will host together an online webinar How Change Management Drives Price Transformation Success on June 5th to demonstrate how “cool” technology can help in solution adoption and resulting change management success when implementing complex pricing solutions. We encourage everyone to register at https://go.pricefx.eu/sonoco-bdp-2018-webinar and get inspired by this true success story.

About Price f(x)

Founded in 2011 in Germany, Price f(x) AG provides a full suite price optimization, management and CPQ SaaS solution based on a native cloud architecture, offering broad and flexible support across the entire price management lifecycle, including Price Strategy, Controlling, Setting, Optimization, and Realization. The solution is suitable for B2B and B2C as well as any industry facing the classical but also particular pricing challenges of commercial organizations of any size and geographical location. Price f(x)’s vision is to remain the leading SaaS pricing and CPQ solution provider through offering easy to use, fast to implement, flexible to adapt, risk-free and inexpensive, comprehensive solutions. Price f(x)’s business model is entirely based on satisfaction and loyalty of their customers versus enforcing long-term commitments.

