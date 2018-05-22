Tilray® Launches New High-CBD Cannabis Oil for Patients in Need

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Tilray Canada Ltd. (“Tilray”), a leader in medical cannabis cultivation, distribution, and research, today launched its newest product, Tilray 2:100, a high-CBD cannabis oil. Designed for patients with significant unmet medical need, Tilray 2:100 contains the highest concentration of cannabis-extracted CBD in a medical cannabis product available through Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

Tilray 2:100 has a target concentration of 2mg/ml THC and 100mg/ml CBD for a total cannabinoid amount of 80mg THC and 4,000mg CBD in each 40ml bottle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tilray 2:100 has a target concentration of 2mg/ml THC and 100mg/ml CBD for a total cannabinoid amount of 80mg THC and 4,000mg CBD in each 40ml bottle. This product contains the same target concentration of CBD and THC as the study drug used in a recent trial on pediatric epilepsy conducted by pediatric neurologists at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto. That trial, which is proudly supported by Tilray, studies how children with Dravet Syndrome, a rare and debilitating form of epilepsy, respond to adjunct therapy with a high-CBD medical cannabis extract. More information about the study will be shared as it becomes available to the public.

Tilray 2:100 is a whole-plant extract made at Tilray’s cGMP certified facility, using CBD and formulated with coconut-derived MCT carrier oil. Like all Tilray oils, the 2:100 formulation is fully decarboxylated and ready to ingest directly.

“We are excited to offer this highly concentrated CBD product to patients in Canada. We developed this product around a strong existing evidence base that CBD may be used in treating seizures when other anti-seizure drugs have failed,” said Catherine Jacobson, Director of Tilray’s Clinical Research Program. Tilray will first make Tilray 2:100 available to pediatric patients with treatment-resistant epilepsy. As supply increases, it will be made available to additional patients in need.

To help support access to this product, Tilray is proud to announce a discounted introductory price, as well as a compassionate pricing program based on financial need. For information on Tilray 2:100 and the compassionate pricing program, please call our Patient Services team at 1-844-TILRAY1.

About Tilray®

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients in ten countries spanning five continents.

