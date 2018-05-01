Taipei's first electric bus to launch in Oct.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shin-Shin Bus Company Ltd. and RAC Electric Vehicles Inc. announced this afternoon, May 22, that Taipei first electric public bus hit the streets in October and is the product of a joint partnership.

The electric bus weighs 12 tons, is equipped with a 30% gradeability, can reach 120 km/h maximum speed, and has a 400 km (250 mi) overall range.

The bus will stop at Taipei Zoo, near Chengchi University, Xinyi Expressway, Taipei City Hall, and Songshan Bus Station. The bus will stop at the follow MRT stations: Wanfang Community, Muzha, Taipei 101, Yongchun.



Representatives from Taipei City government, Shin-Shin, and RAC. (CNA image)

In one roundtrip the bus will travel around 35 kilometers, and in one day the bus is expected to travel around 210 kilometers, reported CNA.

The Taipei municipal government plans to employ 400 electric buses in Taipei over the next four years. The government is said to have already allocated NT$260 million (US$8 million) to subsidize 20 buses.

Over 50% of the bus' parts will be made in Taiwan, said an RAC spokesperson.