Taiwan Shoufu University wins 2 golds, 1 silver and 4 bronzes at 2018 KICC culinary competition  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan Shoufu University (TSU, 台灣首府大學) took home two gold medals, one silver, and four bronzes from the four-day 2018 Republic of Korea International Culinary Competition (KICC) held in Seoul, South Korea, which were participated by 4,600 contestants from 10 countries, according to a news release of the school on Tuesday (May 22).

TSU, which is located in Tainan City, southern Taiwan, said in the news release that the school team consisted of Department of Hospitality Management teacher Hsu Li-chung (許煜忠) and his freshman students Huang Wei-cheng (黃偉誠) and Fang Bing-lien (方秉廉).

The 2018 KICC was held in Seoul from May 17 to May 22.

Hsu took two gold medals (one in the group competition and one in the individual static display of western food); Huang took the silver and Fang took the bronze, both in the category of individual static display of western food, the school said.

The school added that each of the three was also awarded a bronze medal for their work in the group competition.

The school attributed the success of the two students to their diligent cooking practice and discussion with teacher Hsu in the lead-up to the competition.

The trio set out to purchase the food materials needed in the contest in local markets soon after they arrived in Korea and prepared the materials overnight before the competition took place, the school said.