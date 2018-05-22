World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, today announced the official opening of its world record-breaking coaster — Mardi Gras Hangover. The largest of its kind in the world, Mardi Gras Hangover delivers the ultimate thrill, as riders experience multiple moments of weightlessness and hang-time while suspended upside down 100 feet above the ground. Riders will fly forwards and backwards on a gigantic loop while soaring up and down this massive structure.

Hang upside down for extended periods of time on Mardi Gras Hangover! (Photo: Business Wire)

“Innovation is in our DNA at Six Flags and we are recognized throughout the world for our unparalleled collection of groundbreaking rides and attractions,” said Park President, Hank Salemi. “This is a high adrenaline coaster and guests will be eager to ride it again and again to experience the incredible hang-time. We are excited to welcome the world’s largest loop coaster to Six Flags Great America’s already impressive coaster lineup.”

Additional highlights include:

360 degree revolutions with multiple inversions; 32 seats in unique “face-off” design, with guests seated back-to-back and face-to-face; Inverted hang-time with riders suspended upside down for extended times; and Mardi Gras Hangover is the park’s 16 th coaster

Members and Season Pass Holders will be among the first to experience Mardi Gras Hangover. Members will get exclusive ride time on May 23 and 24 and Season Pass Holders will get an exclusive ride event on May 25 before it opens to the public on May 26.

These exclusive events are included with a 2018 Six Flags Great America Season Pass and Membership. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Members also receive skip-the-line passes, sneak previews, and extended ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions. For more information about the 2018 season at Six Flags Great America, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica/newfor2018.

About Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor

Two great parks, one destination! Located between Chicago and Milwaukee, Six Flags Great America offers endless adventures for the entire family with 16 heart-pounding roller coasters, a 20-acre water park, spectacular shows, four children’s themed areas and over 30 rides and attractions.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

