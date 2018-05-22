Olé Imports Donates All Profits from Liquid Geography Rosé Wine to Charitable Causes

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Olé Imports, a leading importer of wines from Spain and Portugal, donates 100% of profits from its Spanish rosé wine, Liquid Geography, to charitable foundations – a total of $148,352 since 2013. This year, Olé Imports will donate profits from Liquid Geography to three important causes:

Liquid Geography, a rosé wine made from old-vine mencia grapes grown in the region of Bierzo in northwest Spain, is sold at over 400 restaurants and retailers in 24 states across the US. Dan Sherer, wine buyer at Bottle King in New Jersey, said “We're happy to support Olé Imports and help three great causes. We know how important it is to better our communities from within, and since Liquid Geography is so tasty, we’re truly thrilled to be on board.” Emily Nevin-Giannini, Wine Director at Barcelona Wine Bar in Norwalk, Connecticut adds, “For us, Liquid Geography is the whole package – made from an indigenous Spanish grape variety grown in sustainably farmed vineyards, an incredible value and…it’s delicious! What we love most is that on top of all this, we have the opportunity to support wonderful charities. At Barcelona, we sell tons of rosé wine. We are grateful to Olé Imports that we can use the market trend of ‘drinking pink’ to spread more love with Liquid Geography.”

Through Liquid Geography, Olé Imports demonstrates its passion for importing delicious, high quality wines from the Iberian Peninsula, coupled with a desire to make the world a better place. Co-founder Patrick Mata believes “Our business would not be complete without our work having a positive impact on charitable causes unrelated to wine."

About Olé Imports

With a portfolio of 60 producers from across Spain and Portugal, Olé Imports is a leading importer of wines from the Iberian Peninsula. Co-founders Patrick Mata, a native Spaniard and influential wine professional in the US, and Alberto Orte, a widely respected enologist from Spain, launched Olé Imports in 1999, while both were still in college. The combined knowledge and expertise of Mata and Orte make for an Iberian powerhouse, committed to sourcing the best value and highest quality artisanal wines from Spain and Portugal.

