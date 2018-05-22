New Guide Helps Hospitals Pick the Most Qualified Partner to Manage Their Emergency Department

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--An informative new guide, How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Emergency Department, offers 20 key questions hospitals should ask every candidate in order to determine the most qualified partner to manage their emergency department (ED).

Picking the right partner to manage its ED can help a hospital achieve multiple advantages: increased efficiency, greater cost savings, improved patient throughput, lower left-without-being-seen rates, and reduced malpractice claims.

How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Emergency Department outlines the questions to ask regarding candidates’ experience, key metrics that demonstrate their success in other EDs, the day-to-day involvement of their leadership team, the process to recruit and retain exceptional healthcare professionals, and much more.

How to Pick a Partner to Manage Your Emergency Department was developed as a complimentary service to hospitals by VEP Healthcare, a leader in clinical staffing and management services for US hospitals.

Says Steven Maron, MD, President and CEO of VEP Healthcare, “We understand the importance of selecting the ideal partner to manage an ED. Whether it’s our company or another, our goal is to help make the process as objective and productive as possible for hospitals. This guide achieves that goal.”

For more information, contact VEP Healthcare. Call 925-225-5837 and visit VEP online at www.vephealthcare.com.

About VEP Healthcare

VEP Healthcare began providing emergency medical management services in 1981. In the years since, the organization’s expertise has expanded into hospitalist services, intensive care, clinical decision units, telehealth, and surgicalist services. Today, the owners of VEP – the company’s physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate personnel – deliver clinical staffing and management services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. Partner hospitals call the organization’s positive impact on quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction “the VEP Effect.” For more information about VEP Healthcare, call 925-225-5837, or visit www.vephealthcare.com.

