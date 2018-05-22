US bishop at royal wedding thought invitation was a prank

LONDON (AP) — The American bishop whose sermon caused a stir at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle thought the invitation was a prank.

Rev. Michael Curry told ITV that he thought "somebody was doing an April Fools' joke on me."

Curry's sermon, entitled "The Power of Love," was one of the most discussed moments during Saturday's wedding.

But Curry says Tuesday he "had no idea" his speech had caused such a stir and that he sat down and thought — "I hope that was OK."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple are now known, will attend their first royal engagement as a married couple Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace party marking Prince Charles' 70th birthday.