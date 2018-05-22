  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/22 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 13 .705
Boston 32 15 .681 ½
Tampa Bay 22 23 .489
Toronto 22 25 .468 10½
Baltimore 15 32 .319 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 22 23 .489
Minnesota 20 23 .465 1
Detroit 20 27 .426 3
Kansas City 14 33 .298 9
Chicago 13 31 .295
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 18 .625
Seattle 27 19 .587 2
Los Angeles 26 21 .553
Oakland 25 22 .532
Texas 18 31 .367 12½

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 0

Oakland 9, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 11 innings

Houston 3, Cleveland 1

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 5

Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 4-2) at Toronto (Happ 5-3), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1) at Texas (Hamels 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 4-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 5-1), 1:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 5-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Texas (Fister 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-3) at Toronto (Sanchez 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-3) at Oakland (TBD), 10:05 p.m.