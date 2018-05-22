Porsche crashes into median in Taipei, killing two

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Porsche crashed into a median divider island on a street in Taipei City, bounced up over the street, and smashed into nearby houses early this morning (May 22), killing two people in the car instantly.

Taipei Police’s Songshan Precinct later held a press conference to brief reporters on the fatal crash. Police captain Huang Tsung-bin (黃宗斌) said police received calls at 1:32 a.m. this morning that a fire broke out at houses on Sec.1, Nanjing E. Rd. According to a witness’ account, a sedan hit a median divider island in the middle of a street at a high speed, caught fire immediately and then smashed into nearby houses on the right, Huang said.

Huang said that after fire fighters put out the fire, they found two bodies on the scene, which had been charred to the extent that testing their blood alcohol content was impossible. Whether drunk driving was involved in the fatal accident will need to be determined by the coroner’s office, the captain said.

The two deceased reportedly were 39-year-old Chiang Ping-wei (江平暐) and his 37-year-old girlfriend Cheng Yi-hsin(鄭宜欣).

Police found identity documents of the deceased in the car, but no contrabands. The accident had reportedly caused damages to 15 scooters on the scene.

Police said they had reviewed the surveillance video of the accident but were unable to determine the speed of the car at which it crashed, adding that they will look into that further to find the answer.



