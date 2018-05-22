NT$499 unlimited 4G plan rumored to run slow, NCC investigates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The NT$499 unlimited 4G mania gripped Taiwan in mid-May after the three major telecommunication service providers announced a Mother's Day special offer, while recent rumors of slower data speeds for the cheaper plan is causing concern among users.

Two weeks ago, long lines were highly visible at mobile service dealers across Taiwan after CHT and two other telecom giants launched a Mother's Day Special offering unlimited 4G for NT$499 (US$16) per month from May 9 to 15.

Rumors appeared on social media that users with the plan would be marked, indicating that they should be treated as a low priority when making calls to customer service and receive slower data speeds when the internet traffic is busy in an area, an anonymous telecom employee was quoted saying.

In response to the rumors, the National Communications Commission (NCC), the organization responsible for regulating telecommunications and broadcasting services in Taiwan, said on Monday more investigations will be conducted, and that the commission disagrees with any contract breach by covertly slowering data speeds for those adopting the cheaper plan.

"It's not allowed without the user's knowledge and we won't rule out visiting their core data centers to check," said deputy chief Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗).

Wong said that the commission conducted initial checks last week at several data centers owned by Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) in Taipei and New Taipei City, but did not discover abnormalities.

Taiwanese waiting in line for the special 4G deal on May 11, 2018. (Image credit: Break News Commune)