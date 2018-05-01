  1. Home
  2. Society

Computer games of young Taiwanese featured on MIT website 

11-year-old Taiwanese coder named favorite game designer on MIT Learning Labs website, Scratch 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/22 15:26

Creature Escape 3 (Screenshot from Scratch website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The computer game creations of 11-year-old Derek from New Taipei City have captured the attention of over 10,000 players and have been featured three times on Scratch, a platform for kids to program and post their own games and animations created by MIT Media Lab. 

Derek has two primary gaming projects on the site. Each game is minimal, colorful, and quick to learn.

The first game is "Traffic." Players must cross the road without running into oncoming traffic. The average play time for "Traffic" is 40 minutes. 


(Screenshot from Scratch website) 

The second game is "Creature Escape." Players are represented by a blue dot and must move around the screen to avoid being hit by creatures or their weapons. 


(Screenshot from Scratch website) 

Two months after he uploaded his games Derek's page was featured as one of Scratch's top three most played games and shortly after his page was named as player favorite, reported Inside.  

"I checked user comments every day and would respond to each one!" says Derek. The 11-year-old said that he spent a lot of time observing how other gamers handled themselves on the Internet, from how they self-promoted to how they interacted with commenters. 

Derek says he will continue to study JavaScript and Node.js to improve his programming skills. 

 
coding
game
MIT
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Black and white photo series captured daily life at Taipei’s oldest district of Wanhua   
2018/05/21 18:04
Taiwan premiers 'Here To Be Heard: The Story of The Slits’ at Urban Nomad Film Fest
2018/05/21 17:35
Namie Amuro's last overseas concert in Taiwan
2018/05/21 09:57
Taipei Arena ice rink offers early summer deals for groups
2018/05/20 14:59
'Chinese Taipei' team name change denied for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games
2018/05/20 12:44