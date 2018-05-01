Computer games of young Taiwanese featured on MIT website 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The computer game creations of 11-year-old Derek from New Taipei City have captured the attention of over 10,000 players and have been featured three times on Scratch, a platform for kids to program and post their own games and animations created by MIT Media Lab.

Derek has two primary gaming projects on the site. Each game is minimal, colorful, and quick to learn.

The first game is "Traffic." Players must cross the road without running into oncoming traffic. The average play time for "Traffic" is 40 minutes.



(Screenshot from Scratch website)

The second game is "Creature Escape." Players are represented by a blue dot and must move around the screen to avoid being hit by creatures or their weapons.



(Screenshot from Scratch website)

Two months after he uploaded his games Derek's page was featured as one of Scratch's top three most played games and shortly after his page was named as player favorite, reported Inside.

"I checked user comments every day and would respond to each one!" says Derek. The 11-year-old said that he spent a lot of time observing how other gamers handled themselves on the Internet, from how they self-promoted to how they interacted with commenters.

Derek says he will continue to study JavaScript and Node.js to improve his programming skills.