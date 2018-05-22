Taiwanese student strikes back at China for exclusion from WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video has surfaced of a Taiwanese student giving a defiant speech at a simulated gathering of the World Health Organization (WHO) which laid out the reasons why China's exclusion from the organization and its events should be put to an end.

A Taiwanese student, who is attending the University of Sheffield in South Yorkshire, England, posted a video on Saturday (May 19) on a Facebook page under the pseudonym Yang Hsin-tzu (陽醒慈) of a speech she gave last month at a WHO simulation at the university. In the speech, she called for an end to the exclusion of Taiwan from the organization and the World Health Assembly (WHA) as it is based entirely on China's political motives.

The WHO simulation, known as SheffWHO, was held by the University of Sheffield from April 27 to 29. The video shows the closing remarks given by Yang, who served as the delegate of Taiwan, which appeal for the support of substantive participation of Taiwan in the WHA, based on the premise of its independent practice of sovereignty as a historical fact.



Yang delivering her speech at the WHO simulation. (Photo from Yang Hsin-tzu)

The following is a summary of the main points of her speech posted on her Facebook page:

"If we hope to build a better world, we can’t let the oppressor get their way. Political and economic powerhouses are violating the international commitments in health by pushing their political agendas above the welfare and security of families, countries and entire regions. Here I introduced the particular case of Taiwan being excluded from WHO in the closing ceremony of Sheffield WHO Simulation (SheffWHO). What I appeal in my speech: Taiwan deserves its right to substantive participation in WHO on a legal basis under its own name, Taiwan. The agenda regarding universal health should not be held hostage by certain actors’ national political interests. Because: Based on its de facto independent status, Taiwan deserves a seat in international organisations which can truly represent the interest of its 23 millions citizens. The omission of Taiwan in the international epidemic reporting system is putting risk to not only Taiwan but the rest of the world given that diseases know no borders. The decision of excluding Taiwan is purely political and has no legitimate ground, which undermines the independence and authority of WHO. Taiwan’s performance in medical and health field has proved its credentials in the potential contribution to the global health community. Taiwan deserves more attention from the international community. Thus, I would like to call for you to be mindful of this issue, and of being possible to share it; such a simple action as sharing this post will help to give a voice to a nation forcibly deprived of it. We long for your support, in the name of health for all, for health knows no boundaries and with no political interests. 'If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor' ---Desmond Tutu"

