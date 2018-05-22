Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award

WEST HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--On May 3, 2018, Source Photonics, a leading supplier of optical connectivity products for Hyperscale Datacenter and IP network applications, was awarded the top honor of being a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year along with being awarded Component Supplier of the Year. Source Photonics is the first optical component vendor to receive Juniper’s Supplier of the Year award.

Source Photonics has been partnering with customers to bring leading edge technology and innovative products to market for datacenter and IP applications during the industry’s rapid migration to the cloud over the last several years. Coupled with aggressive expansion of capacity and a strong quality record, the company is well positioned to continue serving key partners like Juniper.

“Source Photonics is proud to partner with Juniper to serve our markets with leading edge technology,” commented Doug Wright, CEO of Source Photonics. “On behalf of the entire Source Photonics team, we would like to thank Juniper for recognizing the value of our partnership and the technology and investments we have made in support of our most recent generation of network upgrades. We will continue to invest in leading products and our support of partners like Juniper to deliver the next generation of disruptive network upgrades enabling a wide range of new applications in 5G, AI, IoT and many others.”

Additionally, Source Photonics was the most nominated supplier with nominations in four (4) out of the (7) categories being awarded by Juniper.

Source Photonics was nominated for the following categories and won two (2) awards:

Component Supplier of the Year (Winner) Quality Supplier of the Year Technology and Innovation Award Supplier of the Year (Winner)

The ceremony was attended by Doug Wright, CEO of SP, Jimmy Tate, VP of Global Sales for SP and Robin Crandell, Regional Sales Director for Juniper Networks, who received the honor on behalf of Source Photonics.

About Source Photonics

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in data centers, metro, and access networks. We invent next-generation solutions to provide customers with enabling technologies to support the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises worldwide. Source Photonics is headquartered in West Hills, California, with manufacturing facilities, R&D, and sales offices worldwide.

