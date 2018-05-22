Palestinian leader's health apparently improving in hospital

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appears to be making a swift recovery in hospital from his latest health troubles.

His office released a photo and a brief video clip late on Monday showing him walking in the hospital hallway, dressed in a blue bathrobe and flanked by aides. Another photo showed him sitting and reading a newspaper in Ramallah's Istishari Hospital.

Abbas was hospitalized Sunday with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery. Palestinian officials said he had pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously.

It was the latest health scare for the 83-year-old, who has had health problems but never designated a deputy or successor. His sudden hospitalization has revived anxiety over a potentially chaotic or even bloody succession battle that could further weaken the Palestinian cause.