President Tsai urges US to lift metal tariffs on Taiwan

President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. congressional delegation at Presidential Office on May 22

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/22 14:59

President Tsai Ing-wen meets with the U.S. congressional delegation, the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) on May 22

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with a U.S. congressional delegation, the U.S.- China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), Tuesday during which she urged the U.S. government to grant metal tariff exemptions to Taiwan. 

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, by 25 and 10 percent respectively, in March. Only a dozen of American allies have received temporary or permanent exemptions, such as Canada, Argentina, Mexico, and South Korea.

Since Taiwan is not exempt from the tariffs, the president expressed hope that the U.S. would lift such tariffs from Taiwan.

President Tsai also urged the delegation to conduct more constructive dialogues with the U.S. on trade and economic affairs. 

The president emphasized that Taiwan “is a responsible member in the Indo-Pacific region” and that the country had been dedicated to strengthening its relationship with the U.S. “We share the values of democracy, and hence we need to cooperate when facing challenges,” said President Tsai.

In addition, the president mentioned that the government would once again send a large delegation to the SelectUSA, an investment summit scheduled for June, with the aim of expanding cooperation and exchanges.
Taiwan-US relations
Tsai Ing-wen
metal tarrifs

