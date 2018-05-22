Speaker's long tenure embodies Lebanon's political stasis

In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Beirut, Lebanon.
Workers wash windows on the downtown building where Lebanese lawmakers have their offices, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 21, 2018.
Workers wash windows on the downtown building where Lebanese lawmakers have their offices, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 21, 2018.
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker Nabih Berri often seems like a veteran schoolteacher, using threats and jokes to keep unruly students in order.
The 80-year-old has held the job for a quarter-century, and is set to be re-elected for a sixth time on Wednesday, when the new assembly convenes after national elections earlier this month — the first in nine years.
That he faces no challengers, and rarely has over the years, owes much to Lebanon's sectarian-based and elite-dominated political system, which has mostly kept the peace since the 1975-1990 civil war but has also spawned political paralysis and endemic corruption.
Berri is one of Lebanon's most influential politicians but is also seen as a moderate, unifying figure who lifted his Shiite community's profile and role in the country's postwar politics.