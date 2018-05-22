Speaker's long tenure embodies Lebanon's political stasis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's longtime parliament speaker Nabih Berri often seems like a veteran schoolteacher, using threats and jokes to keep unruly students in order.

The 80-year-old has held the job for a quarter-century, and is set to be re-elected for a sixth time on Wednesday, when the new assembly convenes after national elections earlier this month — the first in nine years.

That he faces no challengers, and rarely has over the years, owes much to Lebanon's sectarian-based and elite-dominated political system, which has mostly kept the peace since the 1975-1990 civil war but has also spawned political paralysis and endemic corruption.

Berri is one of Lebanon's most influential politicians but is also seen as a moderate, unifying figure who lifted his Shiite community's profile and role in the country's postwar politics.