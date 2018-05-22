Vegas casino workers to vote on strike that could cost city

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tens of thousands of Las Vegas casino workers whose contracts expire next week are planning to vote on whether to go on strike.

The Culinary Union expects between 20,000 and 25,000 of its members to vote Tuesday. Bartenders, housekeepers, cocktail and food servers and other workers employed at 34 properties are eligible to vote.

A majority of yes votes wouldn't immediately affect the casinos but would give the union's negotiators a big bargaining chip by allowing them to call for a strike any time starting June 1.

The strike would affect casino-resorts operated by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. The companies have said they are confident they will be able to reach mutually beneficial agreements with the union.