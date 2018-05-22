Toshiba Memory Corporation Plans to Relocate Its Headquarters

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2018--Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) announces that it has decided to relocate its headquarters to Tamachi Station Tower S in msb Tamachi district from the Hamamatsucho Building (Toshiba Building) in January 2019.

TMC will launch corporate activity under its new shareholders on June 1 st, 2018. Through moving the head office, TMC will expand its headquarters activities as required for business growth, and improve productivity and employee motivation in a new office environment. Along with this move TMC will conduct activities such as cross-functional workshops to explore the work style for the future, to create a new office environment in which employees can have free and open-minded communication with each other.

Outline of msb Tamachi, Tamachi Station Tower S Address: 1-21 Shibaura 3-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo Access: 1-minute walk from Tamachi Station on JR Lines / 3-minute walk from Mita Station on Toei Asakusa Line and Mita Line

