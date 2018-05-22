Massive manta ray dragged behind ship off Taiwan's Penghu 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After being caught in Penghu, a massive manta ray was trapped under a fishing boat for many hours before finally being released after a long bureaucratic snag, and it is not known if it survived the ordeal.

Yesterday evening (May 21) at 7 p.m., while fishing two kilometers off shore from Penghu one of the pectoral fins of a giant manta ray became entangled in the rope of the vessel. Though the fisherman loosened the rope with the hope that the huge sea creature could wriggle itself free, the thrashing of the creature actually caused the rope to tighten around its fin.

The only thing the boat's captain could think to do was to slowly tow it back to port. As the pectoral fins of the manta ray were about five meters in width and the creature weighed about 600 kilograms, the captain dared not drive the boat too quickly.



Manta ray snagged in rope. (Photo from Sunny 王陽明 Facebook page)

Therefore, the short distance of two kilometers took two hours to cover. When the fishing boat arrived at port, news spread quickly among the public who came to take videos and photos of the mammoth manta ray.

Though manta rays are listed an an endangered species internationally, they do not hold such a protected status in Taiwan. It was only in July of 2016 that a law went into effect that required the registration of manta rays that were caught and that their carcasses must be preserved for 24 hours to allow time for relevant academic units to take measurements for their records before they can be bought and sold.

After the captain arrived at the port, he reported the incident to the Suo Gang Safety Inspection Office as well as the Penghu County Agriculture and Fisheries Bureau. However, the bureau said that manta rays are not on the list of protected animals and so this morning he went to register the catch with the bureau.



Manta trapped under boat. (Photo by Facebook user 蔡清廉)

While he was processing paperwork, the swelling crowd gathered around the manta ray took pity on the animal and criticized the bureau officials for "sleeping on the job." Onlookers called on the bureau to quickly rescue the hapless sea creature and release it back into the wild.

Fearing damage to the reputation of Penghu, several onlookers pooled together NT$10,000 to buy the manta ray from the boat captain to have it released. However, the captain refused to sell it because it was already registered with authorities and had to be kept in his possession according to the law.



Desperate calls for help quickly spread on social media. (Photo from Sunny 王陽明 Facebook page)

Penghu Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (陳光復) then directed bureau officials to go to the scene and release the animal. When Deputy Speaker Chen Shuang-chuan (陳雙全) arrived at the scene, he reached an agreement with the fisherman to take the boat out to sea and have three volunteers release the creature in the open water.

However, because the manta ray's abdomen was badly injured and given that it had been trapped for such an extended period, it is not known if it survived after being released.

The Penghu Marine Biology Research Center said that the population of manta rays in Penghu is very small. Last year, during an explosion in the jellyfish population, one was discovered.