Taiwan's Grand Lottery jackpot grows to NT$660 million

Taiwan's Grand Lottery (大樂透) jackpot for Tuesday night's draw has now climbed to NT$660 million (US$22.44 million) after 21 weeks without a winner, according to Taiwan Lottery Corp. (TLC).

If one person wins the grand prize, it would be the lottery's third highest payout to a single winner since it was launched in 2004, TLC said.

To win, lottery ticket holders have to pick the six numbers drawn from a total of 49 numbers.

The biggest lottery jackpot won by a single winner was NT$937 million on June 9, 2009. The second highest payout to a single winner was NT$726 million, awarded on Feb. 23, 2007.

The Grand Lottery jackpot has exceeded NT$1 billion four times in history, but in those cases, there was more than one winner splitting the pot. The highest the jackpot has ever reached was NT$1.822 billion, which was split by five winners, according to TLC.

The 12 Grand Lottery jackpots won since July 21, 2017 have all been won by a single lottery ticket, TLC added.