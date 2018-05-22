Some GOP House members warn Ryan over immigration effort

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some conservative House Republicans are warning of consequences for Speaker Paul Ryan if he allows moderate Republicans to push a bipartisan immigration bill through the chamber without strong GOP support.

House Republicans split over the immigration issue have been searching for a compromise as centrists gathered support to force party leaders to hold votes on a series of immigration bills.

Should they succeed, it would launch a process in which the likely outcome seemed to be passage of a middle-ground measure backed by a handful of Republicans and all Democrats. Ryan has said he will avert that outcome, though it's unclear how, and many conservatives consider it intolerable.

Last week bitter Republican divisions over immigration caused an unrelated farm bill to fail.