Legislator accosted by Chinese man at WHA event for Taiwan pin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese legislator was accosted by an irate Chinese man who tried to block her from entering the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Health Assembly (WHA) sideline event in Geneva, Switzerland yesterday morning (May 21), reported CNA.

As the first day of the 71st WHA meeting kicked off yesterday, DPP Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) was among a delegation of Taiwanese representatives who were officially granted permission by the WHO to attend a sideline event.

After passing through a security check, Lin was confronted by a man who spoke Mandarin with an accent from mainland China who complained that the pins she wore were inappropriate. One of the pins read "Taiwan" while the other read "Health for all -- Taiwan can help."

The security guard informed the man that Lin's documents were all in order and she had been approved to enter the sideline event last year. Witnesses at the scene said that the guard took a somewhat defiant tone and seemed a bit impatient with the Chinese man's protest.

Taiwan's representative to Switzerland Gu Ruey-sheng (谷瑞生) also tried to reason with the agitated Chinese man.

In response to the incident, Lin said that Chinese take offense at even the tiniest of badges, "They really are too glass-hearted."



The pins in question. (CNA image)

Lin said that because the badge said "Taiwan" in English, the man kept complaining that there was a problem. She said she explained to the man that this represents the human right to health, "I just don't know if his glass heart will be broken even more seriously."

Gu explained that he explained to the man that the split between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is a fact, the two sides should respect each other and avoid provocation. The man claimed that wearing a pin with Taiwan slogans was provocative, and he was certain that he was right.

Gu emphasized to the man that he hoped that he would understand that Taiwan was admitted through normal procedures, they should respect each other and as for how cross-strait relations develop in the future, that is to be judged by history.



Despite its population of 23 million and its high standards of health care, no invitation for the WHO's annual top event had arrived in Taiwan due to Beijing’s continuous efforts to isolate the island. This year’s WHA takes place in Geneva from May 21 to 26.