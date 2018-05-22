Southeast Asian languages of MOFA news site launched

New versions of Taiwan news website "Taiwan Today" were launched Monday in three Southeast Asian languages -- Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese -- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement Monday.



The launch of the MOFA website in three new languages is aimed at making Taiwan's voice louder in the international community as well as further promoting the government's New Southbound Policy, the ministry said in the statement.



Initiated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the New Southbound Policy aims to further strengthen relations with the 10-member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Australia and New Zealand.



Taiwan Today is a relaunch of Taiwan Journal, an English-language weekly newspaper first published in 1964 by the now-defunct Government Information Office.



With the launch of the three new versions, Taiwan Today is now published in nine different foreign languages -- English, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Russian, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese.