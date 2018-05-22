Thai authorities block Bangkok march on coup anniversary

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in the Thai capital blocked a march by pro-democracy activists protesting four years of military rule and calling for elections this year.

About 3,200 police officers were deployed Tuesday to prevent the dozens of protesters from marching from a Bangkok university campus to Government House.

Over loudspeakers, police told the crowd their rally would tarnish Thailand's image, scare tourists and cause congestion.

Activist Seriwith Seritiwat said the protesters would "never back down."

Tuesday is the fourth anniversary of a bloodless coup in 2014 that toppled Thailand's elected government.

The junta vowed reform and reconciliation for a politically divided Thailand but its rule has been tarnished by corruption scandals and repeated postponement of promised elections. The junta maintains a ban on most political gatherings.