Machado hits 15th homer as Orioles edge White Sox 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo homered, helping Andrew Cashner and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Monday night.

Machado hit a line drive to left in the fourth inning for his 15th homer, moving into a tie for the major league lead with Boston's Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Trumbo connected in the fifth against Hector Santiago, and Jones went deep in the sixth after leaving Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Red Sox due to an illness.

Cashner (2-5) got his first win since April 5, helped by some terrific relief work by Mychal Givens. Cashner pitched five-plus innings and was charged with two runs and eight hits.

Baltimore improved to 2-3 on an 11-game trip to Boston, Chicago and Tampa Bay. The last-place Orioles (15-32) had dropped four of five heading into the four-game series between two of the AL's worst teams.

Jose Abreu, Matt Davidson and Leury Garcia had two hits apiece for Chicago (13-31), which had won three of four. Santiago (0-2) struck out seven in six innings, but remains winless in four starts and nine relief appearances this year — with the White Sox losing all 13 games.

Garcia chased Cashner with an RBI double in the sixth, making it 3-2 and putting runners on second and third with none out. But Givens came in and retired three in a row, getting Welington Castillo to pop out to first before striking out Tim Anderson and Adam Engel.

Chicago also had a runner thrown out at the plate in the fifth, and blew a prime scoring opportunity in the ninth. Yolmer Sanchez struck out with runners on the corners and one out. After Abreu was walked intentionally, Trayce Thompson struck out swinging to give Brad Brach his seventh save in eight chances.

UNHAPPY

Trumbo was ejected by plate umpire Jeremie Rehak after he struck out on a close check swing in the ninth. It was Trumbo's first career ejection, and the first one for the Orioles this season.

WORTH NOTING

Veteran outfielder Michael Saunders signed a minor league deal with the White Sox and was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte. He played for Toronto and Philadelphia last season, batting .202 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 73 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton (Achilles tendon) is scheduled to throw simulated games of one inning on Tuesday and two innings on Saturday before beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on May 30, manager Buck Showalter said. ... RHP Darren O'Day (hyperextended elbow) is progressing slowly and might need a rehab assignment before returning, Showalter said. O'Day is expected to throw on Tuesday. ... RHP Chris Tillman (lower back strain) threw on flat ground Monday.

White Sox: OF Nicky Delmonico (broken right hand) had another set of X-rays, and he said everything is in place. He is under orders to protect his hand right now while it heals, so he is using his left hand as he goes about his life. "I'm learning how to do everything again," he said. "I feel like a baby, tying my shoes, getting help with my socks, everything."

UP NEXT

Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman (3-3, 3.88 ERA) faces White Sox right-hander James Shields (1-4, 4.88 ERA) on Tuesday night. Gausman struggled in his previous start, yielding six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-2 loss at Boston. Shields is 0-4 with a 4.74 ERA in nine appearances since he beat Kansas City on opening day.

Jay Cohen can be reached at http://www.twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball