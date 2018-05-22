|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Boston
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Tampa Bay
|22
|23
|.489
|9
|Toronto
|22
|25
|.468
|10
|Baltimore
|15
|32
|.319
|17
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|22
|23
|.489
|—
|Minnesota
|20
|23
|.465
|1
|Detroit
|20
|27
|.426
|3
|Kansas City
|14
|33
|.298
|9
|Chicago
|13
|31
|.295
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Seattle
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|Los Angeles
|26
|21
|.553
|3½
|Oakland
|25
|22
|.532
|4½
|Texas
|18
|30
|.375
|12
___
|Sunday's Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 0
Oakland 9, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 0
Minnesota 3, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 5, Tampa Bay 2
Seattle 3, Detroit 2, 11 innings
Houston 3, Cleveland 1
|Monday's Games
Baltimore 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Richards 4-2) at Toronto (Happ 5-3), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-1) at Texas (Hamels 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gausman 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 1-3) at Houston (Cole 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 0-5) at St. Louis (Weaver 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 4-3) at Oakland (Cahill 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.