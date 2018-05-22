  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/22 11:29
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 43 167 48 61 .365
JMartinez Bos 45 175 31 60 .343
MMachado Bal 47 181 27 62 .343
Brantley Cle 35 142 21 47 .331
Simmons LAA 45 167 27 55 .329
Lowrie Oak 46 181 20 58 .320
Segura Sea 45 192 32 61 .318
Castellanos Det 44 174 24 55 .316
Altuve Hou 48 193 24 61 .316
DGordon Sea 45 184 25 56 .304
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Judge, New York, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; Segura, Seattle, 33; GSanchez, New York, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Verlander, Houston, 5-2; 5 tied at 5-3.