Foreign media arrive for North Korea nuke site closing

By  Associated Press
2018/05/22 11:29

WONSAN, North Korea (AP) — Foreign journalists have arrived in North Korea to cover the dismantling of the country's nuclear test site later this week.

South Korean media initially scheduled to join were not allowed onto Tuesday's charter flight from Beijing.

Pyongyang is allowing the small media group access to the site to publicize its promise to halt underground tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. It unilaterally announced that moratorium ahead of a summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

But Pyongyang has cut off high-level contact with Seoul over an exercise with the U.S. military.

Amid growing concern over the success of the summit, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was to meet with Trump in Washington later Tuesday.