After Senate primary loss, Blankenship tries third-party bid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An undeterred Don Blankenship wants to continue his fight to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. But if he gets the opportunity, it could end up helping Manchin instead.

After losing the Republican primary in a distant third place, the convicted ex-coal baron announced Monday that he's re-emerged as a third-party candidate. The Constitution Party nominated Blankenship by a unanimous vote.

Blankenship wants to join Republican Patrick Morrisey and incumbent Manchin on the ticket in November. West Virginia Wesleyan College political history professor Robert Rupp says a Blankenship candidacy could help Democrats by potentially taking conservative Republican votes away from Morrisey.

It's unclear if Blankenship's latest bid violates West Virginia's "sore loser" law, which prohibits major-party candidates who lose in a primary from changing their registration to a minor party.