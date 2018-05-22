  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/22 10:16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 000 200 000— 2 4 1
Washington 051 012 10x—10 15 0

Erlin, Mitchell (5), Makita (8) and Ellis; G.Gonzalez, Collins (8), Torres (9) and Severino. W_G.Gonzalez 5-2. L_Erlin 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (1). Washington, Soto (1), Reynolds 2 (4), Harper (14).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 5 0
Philadelphia 000 100 20x—3 8 1

Foltynewicz, Carle (7), Biddle (8) and Suzuki; Pivetta, Dominguez (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 4-2. L_Foltynewicz 3-3. Sv_Neris (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr (5), Williams (3).

___

Miami 000 000 000—0 5 1
New York 001 000 10x—2 9 0

Hernandez, Conley (6), Wittgren (7), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto; Vargas, Sewald (6), Blevins (6), Ramos (6), Lugo (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Vargas 1-3. L_Hernandez 0-1. Sv_Familia (13).