Monday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|200
|000—
|2
|4
|1
|Washington
|051
|012
|10x—10
|15
|0
Erlin, Mitchell (5), Makita (8) and Ellis; G.Gonzalez, Collins (8), Torres (9) and Severino. W_G.Gonzalez 5-2. L_Erlin 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (1). Washington, Soto (1), Reynolds 2 (4), Harper (14).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|20x—3
|8
|1
Foltynewicz, Carle (7), Biddle (8) and Suzuki; Pivetta, Dominguez (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 4-2. L_Foltynewicz 3-3. Sv_Neris (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr (5), Williams (3).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|10x—2
|9
|0
Hernandez, Conley (6), Wittgren (7), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto; Vargas, Sewald (6), Blevins (6), Ramos (6), Lugo (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Vargas 1-3. L_Hernandez 0-1. Sv_Familia (13).