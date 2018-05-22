Some in Guam felt shaking from magnitude 5.6 quake off coast

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck in the Marianas Trench, about 76 miles (122 kilometers) southeast of Guam.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday's earthquake had a depth of 9.69 miles (15.6 kilometers). Preliminary data showed a magnitude of 6.0, but it was later downgraded to 5.6.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there's no tsunami threat to Guam, a U.S. territory, or the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth.

According to the USGS website there were no immediate reports of damage but some people on Guam reported feeling weak shaking.