Thousands of Vegas casino workers to vote on citywide strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers whose contracts expire next week are preparing to vote on whether to go on strike.

The Culinary Union expects between 20,000 and 25,000 of its members to vote Tuesday.

A majority of yes votes wouldn't immediately affect the casinos but would give the union's negotiators a huge bargaining chip by allowing them to call for a strike at any time starting June 1.

Bartenders, housekeepers, cocktail and food servers and other workers employed at 34 properties are eligible to vote.

The strike would affect properties operated by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. The companies have said they are confident they will be able to reach mutually beneficial agreements with the union.